Hohoe, Jan 27 GNA - The United Nations has declared 2017 as "International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development", highlighting the need to promote more sustainable tourism.

This was contained in a release by the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in a recent launch in Madrid, Spain, and made available to the Ghana News Agency.

The UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai, quantifying the growth of tourism in figures said, “More than 1.2 billion people travelled around the world for tourism purposes and another six billion people travelled domestically, in 2016."

"In parallel with the growth of the sector, there is also increased responsibility to advance towards greater sustainability, equity, inclusiveness and peace in our societies," he added.

Mr Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General, said "Tourism has become a pillar of economies, a passport to prosperity, and a transformative force for improving millions of lives. The world can and must harness the power of tourism as we strive to carry out the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

This would consist of promoting tourism that is respectful of the environment, preserve countries’ resources and natural wealth of the people who stimulate the economy, create jobs and income and, thus, the development of countries and their populations.

It said tourism in Africa, developing potential with its wealth of exceptional flora and fauna, legendary landscapes and varied cultural heritage, the continent offers largely untapped tourism potential.

Representing more than 15 percent of the world population, the continent only currently attracted a small share of the world's tourists.

It welcomed 65.3 million tourists in 2014, or 5.8% of worldwide tourist travel, compared to the 17.4 million international tourist arrivals on the continent in 1990.

The performance of the sector has increased nearly fourfold in less than 15 years.

In other words, tourism on the continent, especially in the hotel industry, is booming.

In terms of revenue, Africa earned US $43.6 billion in 2014, representing 3.5 percent of worldwide tourism revenue.

It said tourism can be an engine of growth generating income and jobs. In 2014, the sector accounted for 8.7 million jobs in Africa, 500,000 more than in the previous year.

It observed infrastructure and transport services remained the Achilles' heel of the growth of the tourism sector: "Journeys in the African continent are not always seamless", noted the 2015 edition of Africa Tourism Monitor.

It proves more complicated – and more onerous – to travel across the continent than it does to get there from Europe, North America or Asia. Dedicated incentive policies are still to be put in place, besides strengthening regional cooperation.

Three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030, adopted in September 2015, target tourism: SDG 8, "Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all", SDG 12, "Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns" and SDG 14, "Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development".

