Accra, Oct. 25, GNA – Mr Tibor P. Nagy, Jr. the United States (US) Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, has described Ghana’s democratic credentials as a model for the rest of Africa.

He said over the years, there had been tremendous progress in so many parts of the continent including Ghana.

Mr Nagy gave the commendation during a telephonic press briefing from Washington, which was monitored by the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The press briefing was a prelude to his pending visit to West Africa before the close of this year.

Responding to a question from the Ghana News Agency on what he makes of Ghana’s democracy, and whether the US had a special package for helping to deepen Ghana’s democratic process, Mr Nagy said: “I remember when I was in Lomé, Togo, on assignment. Those days, Ghana was not what you would call a model of political openness, but it has developed incredibly since, as have so many countries of the continent………”

He explained that the US Government depended on its embassies to recommend to them whatever projects they should engaged in, relative to helping countries, either with the electoral process or with other projects, including advancing democracy, human rights or supporting NGOs.

Mr Nagy said the Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs was focused on the development and management of US policy concerning the continent.

He said there were four pillars that serve as the foundation of US policy toward Africa; namely Strengthening Democratic Institutions, Supporting African economic growth and development, Advancing Peace and Security and Promoting Opportunity and Development.

He said the US was committed to ensuring that on the African continent there were free and fair electoral processes.

