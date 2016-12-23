An unidentified young man was on Friday morning found dead in a pool of blood near the Sunyani Coronation Park

By Christopher Tetteh/Daniel Akwasi Ashietey, GNA



Sunyani, Dec 23, GNA - An unidentified young man was on Friday morning found dead in a pool of blood near the Sunyani Coronation Park.

He had a deep cut close to the left ear and the police said they were investigating.

Sergeant Samson Gbande, acting Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, the deceased was yet to be identified.

He appealed to the general public to assist the police with vital information.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy.

