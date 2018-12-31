news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA

Bolgatanga, Dec. 31, GNA – The Women’s wing of the Upper East Regional branch of the Union of Industry Commerce and Finance Workers (UNICOF), has presented assorted items to the Children’s Ward of the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

It was part of activities to mark the group's annual programme of activity for the year.

The items, valued at about Ghc1,000.00 included; baby diapers, boxes of bottled water, packs of toilet rolls, soft drinks, biscuits, two boxes of milo, two cartons of milk, Dettol, and boxes of soap.

The Women with support from their male counterparts, used the opportunity to interact with the children and their mothers, and wished them speedy recovery.

Madam Patience Wanoma, the Regional Chairperson of the Committee in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the presentation, said “as mothers, we thought it wise to come and put smiles on our kids faces and pray that next year by this time, they will be enjoying this season in their various homes and not in the hospital.”

She said the donation was part of a yearlong programme for the group, adding that “we divide the year into four quarters, and each quarter has an activity,” and further indicated that the group does not only donate to children at hospitals but also embark on other activities to promote development.

Madam Wanoma urged similar organizations to donate to the ward to improve on the quality of health care delivery, “you can come around with the little you have. Even being around gives them excitement,” she said.

Ms Sandra Duah, a Senior Nursing Officer who received the items on behalf of the ward, expressed gratitude to members of the group, and reiterated that the presence of the group had brought joy to the children, “as you can see, when you came in, the children were happy to see you, we thank you very much for coming and hope that other organizations will emulate your gesture.”

