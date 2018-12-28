news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - The United Nations has honoured 165 officers of the Ghana Formed Police Unit (GHANFPU), who have been on United Nation Mission in Bentiu-South Sudan, for one year, with medals.

The ceremony, known as UN MEDAL DAY, is organized every year to recognize the hard work of peace-keepers who had ended their tenure and ready to return to their home countries.

A colourful parade was held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, in the Camp of GHANFPU in Bentiu-South Sudan, where medals were awarded to deserving officers for their meritorious service to the UN.

The Commanding Officer for GHANFPU, Chief Superintendent Mr Christopher Klomegah was given a special medal, accompanied with a citation for his visionary and leadership qualities, which had culminated in the success story of the GHANFPU.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police, COP Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, was the special guest of honour, and assisted the reviewing officer and the Head of Field Officer, Mr Girmay Gebrekidan, to decorate the peacekeepers with the UN medals.

The occasion was also graced by the Head of Field Officer for UNMISS, Her Excellency Hiroko Hirahara.

The Head of Field Officer for UNMISS expressed gratitude to the peacekeepers for their invaluable service to the UN by protecting internally-displaced persons in South Sudan.

She made a passionate appeal to the Government of Ghana and the Ghana Police Administration to increase the number of female police peacekeepers at Bentiu-South Sudan because of the critical role they play by giving special protection to vulnerable people, especially women and children affected by the political instability in the country.

Commissioner of Police Mr Gebrekidan, who is the Chief of Staff for UNMISS, conveyed a special message from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Ghanaian peacekeepers.

He commended them for their dedication, commitment and high-level of professionalism exhibited throughout their period with UNMISS.

GNA