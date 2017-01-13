The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has announced a scholarship scheme in support of academically brilliant students from poor homes.

Kumasi, Jan 13, GNA – The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has announced a scholarship scheme in support of academically brilliant students from poor homes.

This is part of a strategic initiative to provide the underprivileged, the marginalized, persons with disability and those from the less endowed schools with access to tertiary education.

Professor Mawutor Avoke, the Vice Chancellor, said 60 students were already benefiting from the scheme.

He was speaking at ceremony held to admit fresh students to pursue various courses under the distance education programme in the Northern Sector, leading to the award of degrees, diploma and certificates, at the College of Technology Education (Coltek) in Kumasi.

A total of 4,095 new students were admitted.

Prof Avoke said both regular and distance students could benefit from the scholarship and urged the students to take advantage of it.

He indicated that the distance education concept was meant to bring tertiary education to the doorstep of many and provide opportunity for them to access higher education at a manageable cost without sacrificing quality.

Prof Avoke spoke of the establishment of four new study centres - Accra High School, Northern School of Business, Tamale, Offinso College of Education in the Ashanti Region and the Gbewaa College of Education at Pusiga in the Northern Region.

This brings the number of study centres across the country to 37.

He advised the students to take their studies seriously and to always consult their tutors when faced with any difficulties.

He cautioned them against the temptation to cheat during examinations.

