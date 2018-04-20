Winneba (C/R) April 20, GNA - The level 300 coaching students of University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Faculty of Science Education Department of HPERS have donated items worth GH¢3,000.00 to the Winneba Local Prisons. The items included; assorted soaps, Pepsodent toothpaste, Tooth brushes and Second hand clothing. The Group earlier painted the outer and the inner walls of the facility

Professor Augustin Pufaa, Lecturer at the Department who chaired the ceremony and presented the items on behalf of the group said, the donation formed part of a project dubbed: Sports promotion”,

He appealed to the authorities of the Local Prisons to put in place a period for inmates interested in sporting activities to be sent to the department, to build their competences.

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Mr Augustine Bopam, Commanding Officer of the facility, who received the items said rehabilitation of inmates was not the responsibility of the central government alone and was grateful to the group for the gesture and promised to use the items for the intended purpose.

Mr Maxwell Agyemah, Leader of the group earlier stated that the support came about as result of research they conducted at the facility and gave the assurance that they would provide the facility with Volley balls and kits for the inmates to become physically fit and to work to earn a living after serving their sentences.

GNA