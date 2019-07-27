news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema July 27, GNA - The USNS Carson City (T-EFP 7) has docked at the Tema Harbour as a gesture of the United States of America’s bid to enhance maritime security in Africa through partnership with African states.

The vessel, which is a military Sealift Command Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, is also here in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Ghana Navy.

In an address on Thursday during a welcome reception on board the vessel at the Tema Main Harbour, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Stephanie S. Sullivan, in welcoming the participants said, “Everyone’s presence here this evening clearly conveys that we all recognize the value and potential of our regional security partnerships and our commitment to strengthening them further.”

Madam Sullivan said Ghana was in an important position for security in West Africa being situated between the troubled Sahel and the shipping lands of the Gulf of Guinea.

The Ambassador said the United States greatly valued these partnerships which were mutually beneficial especially to citizens of the region whom African nations’ Armed Forces served.

She indicted that United States was pleased to partner with African countries, “In supporting their security priorities alongside our own priority of increasing trade and enterprise driven development, improving regional security, and promoting good governance.”

Madam Sullivan said protecting the freedom and safety of maritime trade contributed to stability and economic progress and underpinned efforts to strengthen democracy and deliver services to citizens.

She informed that United States considered it a priority to partner with nations “which share our values to advance security and the guiding principles of human rights, transparency and accountability. Indeed, our security cooperation promotes the observance of the shared values.”

The Ambassador observed that maritime partnerships prepared African nations to combat piracy and other illicit maritime activities that threatened development efforts and citizen’s security in deprived states of the precious resources required for promoting economic growth.

Madam Sullivan told of the number of security challenges on the horizon ranging from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing to violent extremism. “These challenges will test our readiness, but I am confident that we are collectively up to the task.”

She indicated that the crew aboard the Carson City will continue to conduct maintenance engagements, with additional nations in the region and carry out assessments and workshops on best practices and preventive maintenance of other nations’ naval vessels

Mr. Derrick Oduro, Deputy Minister of Defense, on behalf of his Minister, thanked the US government for their continued support of maritime security in Africa.

He observed the strong bond that existed between the U.S and Ghana Navies and urged them to continue to collaborate to deal with the increased insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea which was “a global strategic highway for maritime commerce.”

Carson City is the second Navy deployment to the Gulf of Guinea in 2019.

Sailors and embarked personnel will work alongside regional partners on an African Partnership Station (APS) mission to provide small boat maintenance assistance, maritime law enforcement engagement, and medical and community relations outreach.

