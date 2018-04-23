By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNAAhwetieso (W/R), April 23, GNA – Two were killed when a tipper truck run over the Nissan Primera on which they were travelling at the outskirts of Ahwetieso in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.The incident happened at about 1630 hours on Saturday, April 20.Police Superintendent Victoria Yamoah, the Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD),

Ahwetieso (W/R), April 23, GNA – Two were killed when a tipper truck run over the Nissan Primera on which they were travelling at the outskirts of Ahwetieso in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

The incident happened at about 1630 hours on Saturday, April 20.

Police Superintendent Victoria Yamoah, the Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), and gave the names of the deceased as Alhaji Shaibu Suleman, a 56 year-old contractor and scrap dealer, and Tingani Mohammed, a 40 year-old excavator operator.

The driver of the truck, Enock Nuala, has been arrested and detained by the police to assist in their investigations.

Supt. Yamoah said the two vehicles were travelling from opposite directions and that the truck veered off its lane and crashed into the saloon car.

