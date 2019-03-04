news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kwahu Apradang (E/R), March 4, GNA - The Eastern Region Optimist Club, Ghana a Non-Ggovernmental organisation(NGO) in collaboration with Humanity Africa Project, Nigeria, have organised a party for 500 orphans, Persons With Disability (PWDs), widows and the aged at Kwhahu Apradang.

The annual initiative under the 'One Love Project', seeks to provide for the needy children and make them feel loved.

Speaking at the event, ' Mr Foster Oteng, the Eastern Regional President of Optimist Club and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GIBICTS, said the aim of the NGO was to seek the welfare of the vulnerable and orphans by providing their needs to put smiles on their faces.

Mr Oteng said, children were the responsibility of parents and urged them to protect and take good care of their kids to enable them become useful citizens in the future.

He said aside their benevolence to society, they had plans of organising free apprenticeship training for the youth in soap making, Beading, dress-making and artisanry in the community to help create job avenues for them.

Mr Oteng entreated the youth in the area to get registered for any of the apprenticeship programmes to help reduce the unemployment rate in the area and called on the well to do and corporate organisations to show their love through donations especially, to the deprived and vulnerable.

The children were treated to food, drinks, sweets and good music, while the aged also shared their memories as a way to strengthen the upcoming ones.

GNA