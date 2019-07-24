news, story, article

Accra, July 24, GNA - Operation Vanguard has apprehended two locals who were posing as Taskforce personnel in the Ashanti and Western Regions.

"While on a patrol on Thursday, July 11, 2019, the Vanguard Taskforce in the Ashanti Region was tipped off to a local man claiming to be one of our personnel".

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, July 24, by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

The statement said, the suspect who has since been identified as Arnold Aidoo, 33, was arrested while he was operating within the general area of Dompoase and has since been handed over to Fomena Police for prosecution.

The statement said, Mr Richard Nkrumah, 35, was also apprehended at Bogoso Junction in the Western region and is currently in the custody of Tarkwa Police for further investigations.

"Initial checks into the suspect conduct by Operation Vanguard indicated that he had been moving to various galamsey sites claiming to be the Officer in charge of Taskforce personnel in the Western Region.

"There are several of such unauthorized individuals in these galamsey areas claiming affiliation with Operation Vanguard.

"The Taskforce is therefore appealing to the general public to report any such individuals should they come across them.

"The general public is also to note that Operation Vanguard does not accept any form of payment from the public for the duties they perform.

"Under no circumstances should any member of the general public make payments of any sort to persons claiming affiliation with the Operation Vanguard Taskforce", the statement said.

GNA