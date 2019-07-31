news, story, article

By Emmanuel Boadu, GNA

Konongo (Ash), July 31, GNA - Two passengers on board a Kumasi bound 34 seater Yutong commercial bus, died on the spot whilst others sustained various degrees of injuries when the bus fell into a ditch at Konongo in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality.

The driver of the bus with registration number GT 4979 – 17, heading from Accra in the afternoon of Tuesday, July 30, 2019, upon reaching that spot at Konongo on the Accra-Kumasi highway, lost control in an attempt to avoid crashing into a tipper truck ahead of him and landed in the ditch.

One of the deceased got trapped under the mangled bus for a couple of minutes before personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) at Konongo, pulled her after cutting through parts of the wreckage.

The bodies of the deceased, both females, yet to be identified, were deposited at the morgue of Steward Hospital, a private medical facility at Yawkwei.

Dr. George Kwabena Yeboah, Medical Superintendent of Steward Hospital where some of the injured were sent for treatment, told the Ghana News Agency that they were responding to treatment and that their conditions and injuries were not life-threatening.

He, however, said two of them whose conditions needed advance treatment, had been referred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

GNA