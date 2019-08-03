news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA

Kasseh-Ada, Aug. 03, GNA - Two persons on Friday met their untimely death when the motorbike on which they were travelling, crashed head on with a Nigerian-registered bus on the Accra-Aflao Highway at Kasseh-Ada in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

The pillion rider, named as Richard Buenor, aged 20, died instantly, while the rider, Cephas Adinortey Asamanyoa, aged 18, was rushed to the Ada East Hospital, but died shortly while receiving treatment.

Mr. Johnson Maabel Dzagre, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), in charge of Crime at the Ada Divisional Police Command, confirmed the incidence to the Ghana News Agency at Kasseh.

He said at about 1700 hours on Friday, August 2, the deceased persons were traveling on their private motorbike, being rode by Asamanyoa, from Addokope, a farming village where they hailed from and resident, towards nearby Kasseh.

Mr. Dzagre said on reaching a spot opposite the Ada Rural Bank Head Office on the Highway, the bike crashed head on with the Nigeria-Accra bound CHISCO Transport Company's long passenger bus, with registration number; KJA - 62 XH, resulting in the accident.

He said sources have told police that Asamanyoa attempted overtaking a car ahead of him, resulting in the bike veering into the lane of the oncoming bus, and in the process he lost control and the bike fell.

The Crime Officer said the bus then run over the body of the pillion rider, who fell right on the road, severely damaging his body, hence, his instant death, while the rider, who fell at the flanks of the road, also had the bus running over and fracturing his left leg.

According to him, the bodies were being kept at Ada East District Hospital Morgue pending autopsy and further investigations, while the Nigerian driver, in charge of the bus Friday Udo, aged 47, is in police custody at Kasseh aiding investigations.

Mr. Dzagre said all passengers on board the bus escaped unhurt, with no major damage to the bus, except its front number plated, which was ripped off.

