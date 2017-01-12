The Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the timely nomination and announcement of his ministers

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - The Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the timely nomination and announcement of his ministers.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, Mr Joshua Ansah, the Deputy Secretary General of the TUC, said: “We congratulate the President for being able to come out with his appointees on the second day in office.

“This shows that he is eager and very serious with the work that is before him.”

He declined to give his impressions about the 13 nominees announced by the President on Tuesday, saying that the Union was doing a critical analysis on them.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday named 13 persons, as the first set of ministerial nominees, who would help him to deliver on his mandate to make Ghana prosperous and great.

Mr Ansah said they were waiting for the Labour Minister’s appointment so that they could compare that with the Ministers of Finance and Trade to determine how the blend was going to help the labour movement.

He, however, declared the Union’s commitment to work closely with the appointed ministers should they pass through the vetting process and assume office.

Mr Ansah stated: “All that the Labour Union wants is an individual who will make Ghanaian workers very happy, who will create convenient atmosphere for employers and employees and whose ambitions and visions would be more job creation.”

The President, has however, announced Ignatius Baffour Awuah as the nominee for Employment and Labour Relations in his second set of Ministers.

He named a total 12 nominees, on Wednesday, at a media briefing at the Flagstaff House.

Mr Ansah used the opportunity to congratulate President Akufo-Addo on his ascension to the highest office of the land.

GNA