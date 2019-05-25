news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey/Josephine Dodoo, GNA

Accra, May 25, GNA — Tributes continue to pour in from around the country in honour of the late Edward Ameyibor, a former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), and Supervising Chief Editor of the Ghana News Agency.

Former colleagues, friends, mentees from the media, corporate organisations and even politicians who came into contact with him shared their fond memories.

The tributes encapsulate his attributes as a hard worker, a dedicated person, a motivator and selfless individual.

A Book of Condolence opened by the GJA on Tuesday, May 20, has already recorded about 50 messages of condolence in tribute to the fallen giant and legend of the inky fraternity.

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, described the former Supervising Chief Editor as a man whose good works and efforts had built and maintained professional journalistic standards within the Agency and the country as a whole.

Mr Yaw Boadu Ayeboafah, the President of the National Media Commission (NMC), eulogised the late Edward Ameyibor, popularly known as ‘Oga’ for his leadership qualities that revitalised the GJA.

He said the numerous training programmes organised by the former GJA President shaped their steps within the profession.

“I recollect the numerous times you rapped me into training the staff of the Ghana News Agency and our joint effort in developing the training curriculum for the Media Foundation for West Africa. You did your best for GJA and may your soul rest in peace. You will forever be in our hearts”.

Nana Kwesi Gyan Appenteng, former Chairman, NMC, wrote: “Eddie was a remarkable human being; a friend, a brother, a mentor, a teacher - all rolled in one. His passing has been such a shock.”

“He will always be remembered”.

Mr Affail Monney, the President of GJA, wrote: “The death of Edward Ameyibor is a tragedy of shattering magnitude and devastating consequence, especially to the family. This is because a few days before his home call, ‘Oga’ was strong and active - serving his nation, SSNIT Pensioners Association and humanity to the best of his ability.”

“He was not only physically tall, he was professionally tall as well modelling the way and mentoring a countless number of journalists, many of whom have been elevated to the status of media celebrities.”

“The history of GJA, GNA and the Ghanaian media in general will be incomplete without Edward Ameyibor. His good works will continually extol his name”.

Mr Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Editor of The Insight Newspaper, said: “Eddie was undoubtedly one of the most remarkable journalists. He contributed significantly to the development of the Ghana Journalists Association. May his deeds for free expression and the pursuit of excellence continue to inspire us all”.

Mr David Agbenu, the Editor, New Times Corporation, said he received with shock Oga’s departure to the other world.

“I still remember your advice and encouragement. You instilled in us the unquenching desire to do journalism to the best of our ability. You will forever be remembered for the pace you have set for us. May you rest in the bosom of the lord Jesus Christ”.

GNA