By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, Aug. 2, GNA – Travelers and traders have been urged to report any form of abuse on their rights, at borders and checkpoints within West African.

"If you encounter injustices at the borders, please do not keep it to yourself. Report the incidents to higher officials, and we will rectify it," Mr. Yakubu Seidu, Deputy Commissioner of CEPS in charge of prevention, stated in Accra.

Mr Seidu who was speaking at a two-day Advocacy and Sensitisation Campaign, for Free Movement and Migration within West Africa, in Accra; assured travelers that "no superior officer, would condone officers who frustrate travelers at the borders".

Mr Seidu said travelers should always ensure that they had the needed documentations required, adding that so far as you have up-to-date documentation, resist any unlawful demands from any border officials.

He however cautioned against abuse of ECOWAS Protocols that sought to promote corporation among member states; stressing that authorities had noticed in particular the abuse of the protocols on movement of vehicles across the sub-region.

Mr Seidu explained that scores abused the protocols to illegally move vehicles across borders to sell without the necessary documentation.

He observed that whilst the African Continental Free Trade Area was demonstrated in West Africa, it was important to be weary of some of its potential weaknesses.

Madam Abena Anobea Asare, Acting Executive Secretary, Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection said there was the need to give out the right information on what migration or travel entails.

She said if travelers were well informed on their rights and responsibilities that would make them less vulnerable to abuses that some of them suffered in the hands of scrupulous border officials who took advantage of their ignorance.

Madam Asare said there was the need for member countries to adopt and ensure a common approach towards protecting people who out of ignorance concerning travel, ended up in unpleasant situations such as being trafficked.

The campaign is a collaboration between the ECOWAS Commission, International Organisation for Migration, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

