By Abebe Dawuni, GNA

Yendi (NR) July 31, GNA - OAfrica, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has organizsed a day’s training on positive parenting tools and awareness creation on Child Rights with funding from European Union for 90 participants in Yendi.

They were made up of chiefs, teachers, women groups, Police, Media, Gender Desk, Officers, Social workers, Religious leaders, from Yendi and Gushegu Municipalities, Saboba, Chereponi and Gonja Central Districts.

The training was aimed at sensitising the participants to strengthen child protection mechanisms to address the gap between legislation and practice and increase the knowledge around protection for all children in Northern Region the country as a whole.

It is also aimed at protecting children from violence, exploitation, abuse and neglect by 2020.

In an address Mr Oyom Francis, the European Union Project Manager indicated that OAfrica is a Non-Governmental Organisation working in the areas of vulnerable children and has over the years collaborated with the Government of Ghana and NGOS in promoting and protecting child rights issues.

Mr Oyom announced that with funding from the European Union, OAfrica in collaboration with the Department of Children is implementing a two- year project from February 2018 to February 2020 dubbed “Promoting and Protecting Child Rights in Ghana.”

He said as part of advocacy, the project put together 70 seconds radio jingle in English, Twi, Dagbani and Ewe languages and seven minutes positive parenting video aimed at educating the public on child street beggars and positive upbringing of children.

He called on the participants to go back to their communities and spread the message on the training they they received.

Mr Francis Anipah, OAfrica Programme Officer speaking on why ‘Child Rights’ said all children have the right to be protected regardless of their race, location, age or sex from all forms of violence, abuse, traffic and exploitation.

Mr Anipah reminded all stakeholders with direct and indirect contact with children to provide a positive environment for the children.

He indicated that according to UNICEF 1.9 million children between the ages of five and 17 years were engaged in child labour, and with reports from World Vision 1,286 defilement cases were reported, and with 1,686 rape cases reported to the Ghana Police Services.

He said in both National and International children need to grow in peace.

Mr Platini Ashiagbor OAfrica Child Rights Advocate spreading on Parental and Positive discipline called on parents not to curse their children as it would not help the children to grow and prosper.

Mr. Platini said whatever a children grew with their experiences saying Human Rights was not spoiling children but directing parents and the general public to train them positively.

He advised parents to involve God in prayer to give them wisdom on how to bring up their children.

During questions and contributions a Queen mother of Bupei Queen mother Bridgewurche Barichisu Mankir appealed to the Parliament of Ghana to pass the bill on improving child rights and legal and policy framework to close the gap between legislation and practice.

