By Kodjo Adams/Christabella Arko, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - A training for women in peace operations is underway at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra.

The workshop dubbed “Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations” brought together 200 millitary and police women to share information on the importance of increasing the representation of women in peacekeeping missions.

The initiative will also build support for the upcoming bilateral technical assistance activities and training for the participants.

The Elsie Initiative is an innovative and multilateral pilot project that will develop, apply and evaluate a combination of approaches to help overcome barriers inhibiting the participation of women in peace operations.

Air Vice Marshal Evans Griffiths, the Commandant, KAIPTC, said women have been in the forefront of many activities but have not received the needed recognition they deserve.

He said women have contributed immensely to national development and it is imperative for countries to appreciate their effort in the discharge of their duties.

He said the UN has called on countries to ensure that there is 15 per cent women participation in peace operations and Ghana has made strides in meeting the target for inclusiveness.

Air Vice Marshal Griffiths said the workshop would deliberate on women representation in peacekeeping operations and other social issues affecting women in uniformed attire.

He urged the participants to explore and come out with workable solutions that would advance the course of women in national development.

Brigadier General Edjeani-Afenu, the Initiative's Point of Contact, said the Elsie Initiative's framework comprises bilateral technical, training packages that include military and police expert advice, mentoring and recruitment support.

She said Ghana as a leader in area of gender equality in peace operations, GAF was well positioned to help develop and test innovative approaches to increase women participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

Madam Larisa Galadza, Director General, Peace and Security Operations for Global Affairs Canada, said Ghana and Canada have developed a bilateral partnership and are working together to understand the barriers and opportunities facing women in the Ghana Armed Forces that impact their ability to deploy to UN peacekeeping missions.

Madam Heather Huhtanen, Consultant, Geneva Centre for Security Sector Governance, touching on a Baseline Study Findings on Women in Peace Operations, revealed that the deployment criteria excludes women in peacekeeping operations.

She said the study also shows that women do not have equal opportunity for deployment and advancement.

The findings revealed that family constraints prevents many women from deployment due to lack of adequate family-friendly policies and support for children.

The study recommended the use of women peacekeepers as role models in recruitment processes to ensure that selection processes are transparent and open to oversight.

