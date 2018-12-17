By Iddi Yire, GNA Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local of Local Government and Rural Development, has said it is important for traditional authorities to serve as agents of mobilisation and social change in their communities. She said it was in recognition of this that the Local Government Act, 2016 Section 5(1)(d) empowers traditional leaders to assume greater responsibil

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister of Local of Local Government and Rural Development, has said it is important for traditional authorities to serve as agents of mobilisation and social change in their communities.

She said it was in recognition of this that the Local Government Act, 2016 Section 5(1)(d) empowers traditional leaders to assume greater responsibility for local government.

She said this would provide checks and balances for good governance by indicating that 30 per cent of the assembly members reserved to be appointed by the President, must be done in consultation with traditional authorities and other interest groups in the district.

Hajia Mahama said this in a speech read on her behalf at the closing ceremony of a workshop for chiefs and staff of traditional councils, regional and national houses of chiefs.

Hajia Mahama said this recognition also made traditional leaders important stakeholders in the District Assembly System, as it underscores the reason Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are encouraged to collaborate with traditional leaders.

“It is for this reason that we also encourage Assembly Members, Councilors and Unit Committee members to give Chiefs respect and honour due them”, she said.

The five-day training workshop was organised by the Otumfuo Centre for Traditional Leadership (OCTL) at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

Areas covered during the workshop include land administration, negotiation skills, conflict management, laws on chieftaincy and gender issues.

OCTL is one of the centres of Excellence at UPSA which serves as a platform for institutionalised training for traditional leaders to enhance their capacity to lead and manage their resources effectively and sustainably.

Hajia Mahama said the Ministry expects traditional leaders to accept the value system that operates within modern democratic institutions which might appear to be at variance with their traditions and customs.

She said danger signals might emerge in the relationship between MMDCEs, Assembly Members and chiefs particularly on land issues, where a traditional leader allocates land without due regard to the Assembly’s physical plan; hence this called for collaboration.

Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula, Director of OCTL, said traditional leaders must keep the chieftaincy institution vibrant and ensure that their operations are in line with modern society; which was based on knowledge.

He said this also includes the ability to sharpen their skills in various ways including land administration, book keeping and accounts, and leadership.

He said the programme aims to equip traditional leaders with skills and knowledge towards the sustainable development of their communities.

He urged the participants of the workshop to consult the Centre for assistance in instances where they encounter challenges with regards to the areas covered during the training.

Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, Chief of Oyibi Gonten, a participant, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said traditional leaders have a major to play role in development, hence, such initiatives would help upgrade their skills to be able to contribute effectively.

He said as a stakeholder within the developmental chain it is appropriate to learn new trends in land management issues and disputes.

He also urged traditional leaders to desist from illegal mining and to at all times protect the environment.

