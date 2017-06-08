By Samuel Akumatey, GNA Ho, June 8, GNA - Mr Elvis Van-Lare, Volta Regional Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has said the duplication of unions in the country is weakening the effectiveness of union work. He said the nation’s workforce needs a formidable union to address emerging issues but this has been marred by the introduction of a new labour law, which permits the formation o

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, June 8, GNA - Mr Elvis Van-Lare, Volta Regional Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has said the duplication of unions in the country is weakening the effectiveness of union work.

He said the nation’s workforce needs a formidable union to address emerging issues but this has been marred by the introduction of a new labour law, which permits the formation of new unions.

Mr Van-Lare said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a Ho Council of Labour meeting to elect new executives.

He said the increasing number of teacher unions for instance is a worrying trend and appealed to union executives to live up to expectation to avoid actions that would lead to breakaways.

Mr Van-Lare said union executives ought to be dedicated intellectuals who are aware of the issues facing workers- as they lead the movement in the 'right direction'.

He called on the executives to work as a team in the interest of all workers saying there are plans by TUC to reorganise the union from the grassroots level.

Mr George Selasie Tasiame and Mr Michael Boamah Koree were elected as chairperson and First Vice Chairperson respectively.

