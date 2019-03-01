news, story, article

By Eric Appah Marfo/Mohammed Abdulai, GNA



Accra, March 1, GNA — The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, on Friday embarked on a route procession to project patronage of local goods and services.

The Tourism Ministry has, therefore, declared the month of March as “Ghana Month” to promote the wearing of local dresses for both formal and informal occasions, eating of delicious national cuisine, and patronizing Ghanaian made goods and artefacts.

As part of broad activities to mark the “Ghana Month,” the National Commission on Culture has also rolled-out pragmatic events to encourage the wearing of Ghanaian made clothing.

The activities included the “Wear Ghana Festival,” Mrs Janet Edna Nyame, the Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a float through some principal streets of Accra.

She said: “As a Commission we are galvanizing support for made in Ghana goods and services, we must stimulate interest in our local products, especially our healthy cuisine. Let’s go back to our root.”

“Let’s wear local Ghanaian designed fabrics to work not only on Fridays but throughout the month. We must showcase to the world our good and beautiful fabrics and design”.

“We have dedicated the whole of the month of March, for the wearing of Ghanaian made clothing and textiles as well.”

“Even if you are not wearing anything made in Ghana, during this month, you should make it a point to wear Ghana, to celebrate our month because this is the month Ghana had independence.”

“The main purpose of today’s exercise is to sensitize the public to at least, in this month of March, wear made in Ghana.”

Mrs Nyame said members of the Judiciary, Parliament, the Public and Civil Servants, the Banks, and other corporate bodies would be sensitised to also embrace the call to patronise Made-in-Ghana goods and incorporate Ghanaian designs and symbols in their paraphernalia.

“We are also sensitising the Judiciary to at least incorporate Ghanaian made designs, textiles and patterns into their official clothing. Even if they are going to continue wearing their black suits, they should at least decorate their paraphernalia with the Ghanaian symbols and patterns to portray Ghana,” she said.

Slogans for the Ghana Month “Wear Ghana,” “Wear your Own,” “Cotton is Good,” and “Walk Ghana” among others have been developed as a stimulant to the “Wear Ghana Festival”.

She said the activities would be rolled-out nationwide and commended the Ghana Textiles Print (GTP) for sponsoring the campaign.

On March 15 the Commission would organise a Cultural Night, Bazaar from March 15 to 17 at the Efua Sutherland Park in Accra, and a Fashion Night on March 30 at the National Theatre.

GNA