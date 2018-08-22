Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Ghana is set to host the maiden Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards slated for August 30 to 31 at the Accra International Conference Centre. A statement issued in Accra by the event organiser said the two-day event was a dedicated Pan-African public-private sector comprehensive tourism forum. It said policy makers, academic and industry experts would share practical

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Ghana is set to host the maiden Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards slated for August 30 to 31 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



A statement issued in Accra by the event organiser said the two-day event was a dedicated Pan-African public-private sector comprehensive tourism forum.

It said policy makers, academic and industry experts would share practical insights, experiences and knowledge.

The statement said the forum programme would focus on new approaches to leveraging business and policy-critical opportunities available to Africa’s travel and tourism stakeholders.

It said leading the speaking sessions would be Mrs Catherine Afeku, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts with colleague African Ministers, Derek Hanekom-(South Africa), Didier Dogley (Seychelles) and Zimbabwe’s Patricia Mdoache.

It said the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s; Director of Africa Programme and Elsia Grandcourt would share the Agency’s programme on the continent.

The rest are Akwasi Agyeman-CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority and Professor Marina Novelli from the University of Brighton-UK, Tim Harris, CEO of Wesgro, South Africa, Aaron Munetsi, General Manager of South Africa Airways, Africa and Middle East.

Others are Professor Dimitrios Buhalis of Bournemouth University, Jacinta Nzioka, Marketing Director of Kenya Tourism Board, Rosette Rugamba, Managing Director of Songa Africa and Dr. Kobby Mensah of the University of Ghana Business School.

It said the sessions would focus on global industry best practices, progressive policy-making, industry trends and innovation.

The event is being organized by the African Tourism Partners, in collaboration with Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority

GNA