Sakumono (GAR) July 31, GNA - The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TMWA) has cut sod for the execution of five projects in the new Municipality.

The projects are: a Community Library at Community 14, a Police Station at Kanewu - Adjei Kojo, the fencing of the Sakumono TWMA basic school, and the Titanic beach car park in addition to the renovation of Assembly's office accommodation.

Mrs. Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, said the projects which would cost the TWMA about 5.4 million Ghana Cedis, would be done within six and twelve months.

She added that, the projects would contribute to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of which Ghana was a signatory.

According to her, due procedures as prescribed by the Public Procurement Act, were followed in awarding the contracts.

She urged the five designated contractors to keep to the work schedule while ensuring professionalism and high quality standards.

Mr. Richard Sogbojor, Assembly Member, Sakumono Electoral Area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, applauded the TWMA's effort to fence the local basic school.

According to him, the fence wall would help secure the school's properties from encroachers.

He appealed to the authorities to re-roof portions of the school block which got ripped off by a rainstorm a few weeks ago.

