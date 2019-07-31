news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, July 31, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) says it was working on relocating some public institutions from the premises of the TDC Development Company.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief, said the Assembly was frantically looking for an appropriate accommodation for the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, and the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate following notices from TDC to redevelop the area in a commercial centre.

He made this known during TMA’s Second Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of its Seventh Assembly.

The two institutions together with the TDC Magistrate Court formed part of public institutions being housed in the old offices of the TDC. Others including the Electoral Commission and the Lands Commission had already relocated.

In 2007, the TDC initiated the eviction of the 11 government establishments operating from its premises to pave way its redevelopment scheme for the area.

The said eviction was put on hold following pleas from the TMA and govwenment's intervention after media reportage on the intended exercise.

Mr Anang-La noted that his outfit was invited to a meeting by the TDC to discuss how to relocate the affected institutions for the takeoff of the project adding that the Assembly had appealed to the host for some time to relocate the entities.

“The institutions are for government therefore they should give them some more time to move out, ” he stated.

Answering question on why the construction of a new office complex for the assembly had stalled over the past three years, he indicated that work was ongoing and very soon the building would be roofed to help solve such office accommodation problems.

He stated that the project had slowed down because of the fall in the Assembly’s internally generated fund, blaming it on the apathy of residents to pay their rates and bills.

