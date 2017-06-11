By Laudia Sawer Tema, June 10, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has presented food items worth over 45,000 cedis to the Muslim community in the Metropolis. The items included 47 boxes of tea bags, 50 cartons of chocolate drink, 75 cartons of milk, 47 bags and 12 boxes of white and cubed sugar respectively. Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, presenting the

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, June 10, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has presented food items worth over 45,000 cedis to the Muslim community in the Metropolis.

The items included 47 boxes of tea bags, 50 cartons of chocolate drink, 75 cartons of milk, 47 bags and 12 boxes of white and cubed sugar respectively.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, presenting the items, said it was to support the Muslim community during their month-long fast known as Ramadan.

Mr Anang-La said the Assembly deemed it appropriate to donate the items and encouraged Muslims to pray for the Metropolis and nation as Ramadan was a special period in the Islamic religion.

He added that it was also an assurance to Muslims that the Assembly and residents were solidly behind them as they fast and pray for the nation.

Imam Adam Abubakar, the Tema Metropolian Chief Imam, who received the items on behalf of the community, expressed his gratitude to the TMA and promised to continue praying for the MCE and other staff members.

