Tema, Oct. 24, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has inaugurated a 13-member joint task force to sanitize transport operations in the Metropolis.

The task force is made up of representatives from the TMA, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Tema Cooperative Transport Society and the Motor Transport Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

The terms of reference for the task force included,: ensuring that transport business was carried out from approved locations within the Metropolis, identify and disband transport activities at illegal points.

Others included, to ensure that users of transport terminals honour their financial and other obligations to the Assembly in accordance with the Assembly's procedures.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, inuagurating the task force, said sanitizing transport operations in the Metropolis and enforce the Assembly's regulatory reforms were non-negotiable.

Mr Anang-La added that even though transport was supposed to be sanctioned by bye laws, recent happenings within the Metropolis indicated that a number of operations continued to spring up at unauthorized places.

According to him, such activities apart from disturbing the businesses of registered transport entities, it also caused congestion, increase travel time and caused accidents.

He noted that the TMA had witnessed several instances of Unions particularly GPRTU engaging their men on the roads to undertake enforcement to protect their businesses from the threat of unregistered floaters saying "the way these motives are executed without any form of external regulation makes them illegal".

The MCE said it was for that reason that the TMA decided to partner the Unions to conduct such activities so as to prevent excesses and abuse whilst maintaining a peaceful coexistence among stakeholders.

Cheif Superintendent Joseph Owusu Bempah, Tema Regional MTTD Commander, said there was so much indiscipline on the roads in the Region leading to a number of accidents and deaths.

Chief Superintendent Owusu-Bempah added that most drivers in Tema would resort to driving on the shoulders of the road whenever there was traffic without considering the possibility of knocking down pedestrains.

Mr Benjamin Hackman, General Secretary of the Tema Cooperativr Transport Society thanked the Assembly for the formation of the task force and expressed hope that the relationship would yield the expected results.

