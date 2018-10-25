By Alexander Nyarko YEBOAH, GNA Tema, Oct. 25, GNA - The Community Development Unit of the Social Welfare and Community Development (SWCD) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has organized a sensitization programme to educate school children on the need to wash their hands regularly. The programme, which commemorated Global Hand Was

Tema, Oct. 25, GNA - The Community Development Unit of the Social Welfare and Community Development (SWCD) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has organized a sensitization programme to educate school children on the need to wash their hands regularly.

The programme, which commemorated Global Hand Washing Day, observed in October every year, is also to inculcate the habit of hand washing in children in order to help them prevent diseases that are contracted through poor hygienic practices.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday on the sidelines of the occasion at the Manheam Methodist Basic School, Tema Newtown, the Head of the Community Development Unit of the SWCD, Ms. Theresa Anafi, said “hand washing is a simple way of helping to prevent diseases like cholera, diarrhea, typhoid, etc. in our lives and communities.”

In demonstrating how these diseases get into people, she said, “We touch our phones a lot, and our door handles; our children play around, we sneeze, we shake hands, and then we carry bacteria and put these same hands into our mouths when eating.”

She said they chose Tema Newtown for the campaign because it had a lot of sanitation issues with very poor conditions in certain parts of the community, and therefore there was the need to do more education to prepare the young ones to deviate from bad practices they might have picked.

The education was also extended to the food vendors in and outside the schools as well as the teachers, “Because if we are teaching the children and those serving them food don’t do the right thing, the children will eventually fall sick.”

She pleaded with government and other stakeholders to make funds and facilities available to enable children wash their hands at school as a prerequisite for healthy living adding that “sometimes, people refuse to wash their hands with the pretext that they do not have access to water, soap and other facilities.”

The Head Teacher of the Manheam Methodist Basic School, Mr. Michael Mensah Annang, stressed the need to incorporate hygiene studies in “our school curricular as a way of changing the mindset of the populace” concerning healthy living.

He observed that the rate at which pupils got sick, which robbed them of quality learning time and their parents’ resources, was alarming and that could easily be checked if they were taught how to imbibe basic hygiene in their lives.

Mr. Joseph Kobina Ennison, the Head Teacher of St. Johns Methodist School, the second school the team visited, in appreciating the campaign, observed that education had not gone down well with the Newtown community which meant that it would take more effort to be able to re-orient them.

He prayed TMA to do more sensitization programmes to help adults in the community embrace hygienic practices for the younger ones to follow suit.

As part of the demonstration, the children were taught how to wash their hands including in between fingers, under nails and palms by washing under running water and soap any time before meals and after visiting the toilet.

