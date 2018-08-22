By Laudia Sawer Tema, Aug 22, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) on Wednesday, demolished several unauthorized structures and containers sited on public basic schools in the Metropolis. The structures which were mostly wooden and metal shipping containers, were pulled down and cut into pieces by officials of the Works Department of the Assembly who received protection from the City Guard

Tema, Aug 22, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) on Wednesday, demolished several unauthorized structures and containers sited on public basic schools in the Metropolis.

The structures which were mostly wooden and metal shipping containers, were pulled down and cut into pieces by officials of the Works Department of the Assembly who received protection from the City Guards.

Mr Maxwell Adu Boateng, Tema Metropolitan Works Engineer, who led the exercise, said it would make way for the fencing of all basic schools and safeguarding of government lands.

Mr Boateng added that the exercise was also aimed at providing a conducive learning and teaching environment as well as ensuring the safety of pupils and staff.

According to him, some residents had turned the school grounds into trading places, and had put up containers and other structures which had been turned into sleeping places for some of them.

He noted that the TMA decided to clear encroachers from public lands as such persons may pose danger to future development on the said lands.

He recalled how an encroacher sued the Assembly at Baastonaa when they decided to move him out from the premises of a public school to embark on a school project.

Mr Boateng added that the encroacher claimed, the land belonged to him because he has resided there for many years.

Meanwhile, some of the affected shop owners at the Oninku School at Tema Community One, said it was unfair for the Assembly to issue them with container permits and turn back to destroy their structures.

One of the victims, who did not give her name said she paid GH¢400.00 to obtain a container number from the Assembly, paid GH¢200.00 for the land, and paid GH¢120.00 annually to the Domestic Tax Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

