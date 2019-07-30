news, story, article

By Alice Tettey, GNA

Axim Apewosika (WR), July 30, GNA - Fishermen have expressed disappointment over failure by the Fisheries Ministry to honour its promise to deploy the Navy and marine police soon after the open season to patrol and check illegal activities by large industrial trawlers on the country’s marine waters.

“They consider us to be uneducated and can be taken for granted,” Mr Michael Abaka Adu, Secretary of the Western Region branch of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) lamented, adding that they felt deceived and disappointed.

According to statistics released by the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) under its EU sponsored “Far Dwuma Nkodo” project which focuses on reducing illegal fishing and strengthening capacities to support fisheries in the country, trawlers were allowed only 15 percent of pelagic catch.

But of recent times the exploitation of fisheries resources on the country's marine waters had been unprecedented with more than 40 percent of their catch being small and pelagic fishes reserved for canoe fishermen.

Mr Abaka Aidoo was speaking on behalf of the Axim Apewosika fishing community during an interaction session with a seven member team of journalists who were in the coastal town as part of its three-day tour to the Central and Western Regions to assess some European-Union initiated projects. The team had also visited Saltpond Ankaful on a similar mission.

The Journalists were among 15 selected journalists from the Greater Accra, Central and Upper West Regions who had earlier received a two-day training on mobile journalism to capture video, audio and tests using an apps on their smart phones to make news.

The projects included the Far Bambo and Far Dwuma Nkodo being implemented by a consortium of NGO’s including CARE International, Friends of the Nation, OXFAM and EFJ.

According to them, fishermen were of high expectations that immediately the closed season was opened, Naval patrols were going to be rampant to stop trawlers which have taken over the space of canoe fishermen and destroying their livelihoods, but the narrative had so far been different.

The agitated fishermen indicated that businessmen and politicians were destroying their livelihood and consequently called on the Government to have strong political will to prosecute recalcitrant business men who have waded into the industry.

Trawlers as well as fishermen who flout the fisheries laws must all be dealt with when caught to save the fishing industry from an imminent collapse, they said.

The Konkohemaa of Axim Apewosika, Nana Aba Ayam, said they have seen the worse part of their fishing business in recent times as a result of illegal fishing activities by trawlers, leaving their ovens empty and thereby causing abject poverty on the coastline.

She appealed to the Fisheries Ministry to do more to protect the country’s marine waters, adding that it was only in Ghana that the space for canoe fishermen were allowed to be invaded by foreigners who engage in illegal trawling activities with impunity.

Later at a meeting with the Fisheries Enforcement Unit in Takoradi, the Western Regional Director of the Commission, Mr Godfrey Tsibu Baidoo, said his men were ready to work but needed the required logistics and more hands to fight the illegal, unreported and unregulated menace that had plagued the industry.

He had the hope that with strong political will and the needed logistics, the rampant violations of the Fisheries laws will be brought to the barest minimum.

