By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA

Cape Coast June 11, GNA - Kofi Mensah, a 52- year- old Fisherman was killed by strong tidal waves that swept along the coastal lines in the Cape Coast Metropolis on Saturday, June 10.

The waves also destroyed more than 16 fishing boats and nets, outboard motors and other valuable fishing equipment belonging to fishermen.

Mr Kwesi Baafi, brother of the deceased who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said it happened around 15:00 hours on Saturday evening.

He said the deceased was among a group of fishermen who were attempting to relocate their fishing boats to Elmina to prevent the waves from destroying them but was pulled into the sea by the elements.

He appealed for the construction of a breakwater along the beaches to protect canoes and fishing nets during the periodical strong winds.

When the GNA visited the scene on Sunday morning, the sea had gone back to its normal position with a number of the damaged boats and nets scattered on the shore.

A similar situation at Ankaful, a fishing community near Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality had also damaged more than 10 fishing boats and nets as well as other fishing gear.

