By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Nsuata (W/R), Dec. 24, GNA - Three out of four sisters, who slept in their mothers drinking spot ‘Golden City Kitchen’ at Akyempim in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality have been found dead.

Grace Nartey, 15, sister of the deceased, who survived was, however, found unconscious and was taken to the Tarkwa Government Hospital where she is currently responding to treatment.

Chief Inspector George Sarkyi, station officer at Nsuata, told the Ghana News Agency that on December 18, he received a call that three children had died in a drinking spot.

He said he and his officers rushed to the scene but were told that the deceased Abena Amos, 15, Arabi Dadzi, 13 and Akaba Dadzi, 7, have already been deposited at the Tarkwa Government Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

Inspector Sarkyi said all the deceased, Grace and their mother lived at Akyempim and during their leisure time they assisted their mother at the drinking bar.

The station officer said on December 17 there was power outage as result of a heavy down that occurred during the day and because of that Madam Dadzi put a generator in the bar to enable the deceased and Grace have access to light as they slept.

Inspector Sarkyi said the mother woke up only to find out that all her children were unconscious.

He said Abena, Arabi and Akaba were sent to the Tarkwa Government Hospital, but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Inspector Sarkyi suggested that the fumes that emanating from the generator might have made the deceased to suffocate to death.

He reminded the public on the need to desist from keeping their generators indoors when they are working.

Inspector Sarkyi said the case was still under investigation.

GNA