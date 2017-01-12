Three lawyers are at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the former President ‘s decision to pardon the ‘Montie three’ who were sentenced to four months for contempt

Accra, Jan. 12, GNA - Three lawyers are at the Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of the former President ‘s decision to pardon the ‘Montie three’ who were sentenced to four months for contempt.

The ‘Montie three’ were who jailed were however released through a presidential pardon by former President John Dramani Mahama after serving one month of their jail terms.

At the Supreme Court, the sole Judge, Mr Justice Yaw Appau said there were three different suits challenging the constitutionality of the former President’s decision.

The Court said Nana Bediatuo Asante, Mr Elikplim Agbemava and Mr Alfred T. Yeboah, all lawyers have filed similar suits.

The Attorney General (AG) represented by Mrs Grace Oppong, Principal State Attorney, entered appearance and the court gave the AG seven days to file their statement of case in response to the matter.

The Court said it would consolidate the three separate suits, however, no date for hearing was given.

Ex-President Dramani Mahama granted the Montie three a presidential pardon after they had served one month of their respective jail terms.

The suit was filed by Nana Bediatuo Asante in September last year, however, the state did not respond to the suit until a few days ago when the AG had entered appearance.

Plaintiffs were seeking a declaration that the Ex-President action at that time was unconstitutional and was therefore seeking an order to have the Montie Three re arrested and jailed so they would continue to serve their sentences.

The three were found guilty and sentenced following their threats on the airwaves to kill Supreme Court judges who were among a seven member panel hearing the case of Abu Ramadan challenging the eligibility of the voters register before the country’s 2016 election.

The 'Montie three' are Alistair Nelson, Godwin Ako Gunn, Salifu Maase aka Mugabe.

GNA