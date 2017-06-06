Akim Oda (E/R), June 6, GNA – Three young Ghanaian ladies have been chosen as fellows of 2017 Moremi Initiative Leadership and Empowerment Development (MILEAD). The three are Miss Iris Kwafo-Mensah, the founder and Managing Partner of Pink Aware Foundation, Miss Fafali Nyanator, the Founder of Fali’s Foundation and Miss Maame Darkwa Twum Barima, the Chief Executive Officer for Tenacity Clothi

Akim Oda (E/R), June 6, GNA – Three young Ghanaian ladies have been chosen as fellows of 2017 Moremi Initiative Leadership and Empowerment Development (MILEAD).

The three are Miss Iris Kwafo-Mensah, the founder and Managing Partner of Pink Aware Foundation, Miss Fafali Nyanator, the Founder of Fali’s Foundation and Miss Maame Darkwa Twum Barima, the Chief Executive Officer for Tenacity Clothing and Packages.

Mr Gilbert Kwasi Frimpong, the Information Secretary of National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) who made this known to the Ghana News Agency at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region said the chosen ladies were members of NUGS.

He said they were among a list of 28 other ladies from 26 African countries, who were selected from over 2,500 applicants from 45 countries with Ghana being the only country to have had three fellows whilst the rest of the countries had one each.

He said the MILEAD fellows programme is an initiative committed to the long-term leadership development and promotion of Africa’s most promising young women leaders.

It is a United Nations accredited organisation with offices in Africa and the United States and operates across Africa and the diaspora.

Mr Frimpong said the 2017 chosen fellows would converge in Accra to kick-start a three-week intensive training programme of the MILEAD leadership initiative.

It would be hosted by the Institute of African Studies and University of Ghana, Legon.

The MILEAD leadership institute would serve as a platform for fellows to cross examine concepts of leadership in a broad African context, cultivate the skills and experiences necessary to occupy and excel in leadership positions.

They would also gain knowledge on cutting edge issues critical to African women and their communities.

GNA