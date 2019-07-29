news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Ho, July 29, GNA - Three electoral areas in the Ho Municipality are without the National Identification Authority (NIA) registration centres, five days after the exercise began in the Volta region.

The situation is causing some agitation in the areas, with more than 10,000 inhabitants.

Mr Martin Apetor, Assembly Member for Klave/Hoe, one of the affected areas told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he noted that his electoral area's name was omitted when the final list of registration centres for the Region came out.

He said he tried alerting authorities on the omission but was unsuccessful.

Mr Apetor said the communities were mobilising for a demonstration to register their displeasure, a situation he said was quite unfortunate.

He appealed to the Authority to address the "anomaly" with immediate effect.

The GNA learnt that some border communities including Shia, Avee and Klave/Hoe were not gazetted.

Mr Abdulai Salifu, Head, Southern Zone Coordinator, NIA, said all communities had been factored in the Gazette.

He said communities without registration centres would be catered for through the mobile registration approach, where established centres moved to those areas to register them.

The month-long registration exercise is expected to capture 85 per cent of Ghanaians in the region.

GNA