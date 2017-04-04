Otoase (E/R), April 4, GNA - About 13 houses were ripped off and over 30 people were rendered homeless when a rainstorm hit Marfokrom and Otoase in the Ayensuano District area over the weekend. Among the buildings affected was the clinic and the nurses quarters at Marfokrom. The affected persons are currently staying with friends and relatives. Mrs Lydia Pokua Ofori, a Nurse at Ma

Otoase (E/R), April 4, GNA - About 13 houses were ripped off and over 30 people were rendered homeless when a rainstorm hit Marfokrom and Otoase in the Ayensuano District area over the weekend.



Among the buildings affected was the clinic and the nurses quarters at Marfokrom.

The affected persons are currently staying with friends and relatives.

Mrs Lydia Pokua Ofori, a Nurse at Marfokrom told the Ghana News Agency that a tree uprooted by the storm fell on the clinic.

Mrs Ofori called on non-governmental organizations, the Ayensuano District Assembly and Mr. Samuel Aye-Paye, the Member of Parliament for the area, to come to their aid and help restore the clinic and the nurses quarters as the clinic serves about 50 communities in the area.

At Otoase, part of the palace of the chief was also affected by the storm.

GNA