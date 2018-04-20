By Joyce Danso/Gifty Amofa, GNAAccra, April 20, GNA - Thirty-eight lawyers were on Friday called to the Bar with a charge to embrace changes in the legal profession in order to stand neck to neck with other professionals around the globe.The Chief Justice Sophia A. Akuffo who gave the advice during a mini-call in Accra, noted that there were technological and sociological changes that warrant lawy

Accra, April 20, GNA - Thirty-eight lawyers were on Friday called to the Bar with a charge to embrace changes in the legal profession in order to stand neck to neck with other professionals around the globe.

The Chief Justice Sophia A. Akuffo who gave the advice during a mini-call in Accra, noted that there were technological and sociological changes that warrant lawyers to take up those changes to meet the demands of their clients.

According to the Chief Justice, lawyers should be the last to fear change, adding that they should give room to changes that were positive.

She urged new lawyers to constantly study the law, the Constitution and the code of ethics and upgrade yourselves with the changes that happen around in terms of social changes and technological ones.

The Chief Justice appealed to the new lawyers not only to follow the old ways of practice which would not add quality to the profession, but continuously improve themselves if they wanted to be faithful to the profession.

“Many are the lawyers in the field but many had fallen out of the cliff, therefore, you need to increase the level of standards in order not to fall out just as the others,” she said.

She said it was also prudent to question the status quo to ensure quality work output and enhances changes in the country’s laws.

Ms Akuffo said challenges would come but they would have to respond to them with integrity, devoid of external pressures.

She further urged family and friends to desist from pushing the lawyers into untenable ventures that would jeopardise their careers.

Justice Akuffo reminded the new lawyers that their profession was a noble one, and that society held their profession in high esteem, thus, they should continue to earn the trust and respect the public has for them.

She said, respect for clients was paramount as it was their duty to defend the weak and they should not take advantage of their clients.

Ms Akuffo who is also the Chairperson of the General Legal Council, asked the new lawyers to make a difference in their practice to continue to make the work a noble one.

“As new lawyers, the future of the profession is in your hands, thus, you have to shape and improve the society,” she stated.

Ms Gloria Akuffo, Minister of Justice and Attorney General, moved a motion for the lawyers to be enrolled on the Roll of Lawyers, and Mr Benson Nutsikpui, National President of the Ghana Bar Association seconded the motion.

The Chief Justice, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, and the National President of the Ghana Bar Association took turns to present the new lawyers with their Certificates.

