Winneba (C/R) Dec. 27, GNA - Thirty babies, made up of 10 females and 20 males, were delivered in two health Institutions in the Effutu Municipality from December 24 to 26, 2018.



The Effutu Municipal Government Hospital recorded 14 births while the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba, now the Central Regional Hospital, recorded 16 births.

Ms Esther Bonney, the Principal Midwifery Officer at the Maternity Ward of the Effutu Municipal Government Hospital, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said two males and three females were born on December 24, one male and three females were delivered on Christmas Day, while five males were born on December 26.

She said the babies and their mothers were in good health and they had since been discharged.

Ms Millicent Aiddo, the Midwife at the Maternity Ward of the Central Regional Hospital, said three males and two females were born on December 24, four males and two females on Christmas Day, and five males on Boxing Day, totalling 16 babies.

All the babies and their mothers were in good health, she said, and that 14 of the mothers and their children have since been discharged, while two mothers who went through caesarean operation were still on admission.

“The mothers and their children are doing well and they will be discharged after 48 hours,” she added.

GNA