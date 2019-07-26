news, story, article

Accra, July 26, GNA - The third National Development Forum has been slated for Wednesday, July 31, from 1730 hours to 1930 hours, at the British Council, Accra.

A statement issued by Madam Akosua D. Ntim Sekyere, the Head of Public Relations, National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event would be chaired by Professor Stephen Adei.

It said the keynote address would be delivered by Dr Nii Kwaku Sowa, Chairman, Economic Policy Committee of NDPC, on the theme, “Innovative Financing for the Ghana@100 Development Agenda.”

The statement said the upcoming forum of the NDF would continue the dialogue on national development, its financing, and how the Ghana @100 agenda would be achieved.

It recalled that the Commission had instituted the monthly forum to both inform and solicit the views of individuals and diverse stakeholder groups.

The statement said the first Forum engaged the citizenry on the long-term vision of transforming Ghana to a solidly developed nation, at 100 years.

Whereas the second furthered the discussion by focusing on the infrastructure required to support the pursuit of the transformed Ghana@100, and which would be characteristic of the well-developed state.

The statement said the main thrust of the third forum would be to address the fundamental question of what funding mechanisms should be in place to ensure that these aspirations were adequately supported.

"Ghana’s current status of a lower middle-income country, and the new orientation towards a Ghana Beyond Aid, calls for critical reflection on models and strategies for development financing," it said.

"The keynote presentation and panel discussions of the third forum will explore the range of

financing that might be available to Ghana, the combination of sources that could be accessed,

and prospects of securing sustainable financing, as well as key financial considerations for this significant nation building agenda."

It said the panelists to discuss the theme are: Mrs Patience Akyianu, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hollard Ghana; Dr Yao Graham, Coordinator, Third World Network; Mr Alhassan Andani, CEO, Stanbic Bank Ghana; and Dr Sam Mensah, CEO, SEM Financial Services.

The statement said the forum would stream live on NDPC Ghana (Facebook), and @ndpcghana (Twitter).

Ideas, questions and comments on the theme may be sent to either of the social media handles or by Whatsapp to; 0540-960-315.

GNA