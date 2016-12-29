Third Dream Smile (3DS), a non- governmental organisation (NGO) whose focus is on helping sick children, has donated food and toys to children at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

By Angela Ayimbire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 29, GNA – Third Dream Smile (3DS), a non- governmental organisation (NGO) whose focus is on helping sick children, has donated food and toys to children at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

As part of their quest to support sick children, they visited a number of hospitals to see what they could do for these children.

Miss Sarah Kwayisibea Kumi, Founder of the organisation said most NGO’s in Ghana were concentrating more on orphans and street children but they identified that the sick children in hospitals also deserve to be shown love.

“I believe children who are sick and in pains deserve more love and so my organisation has identified this gap and will want to fill it”, she said.

She added that 3DS was collaborating with IFNES fly Ghana to paint children’s hospitals with their paints that killed mosquitoes to help protect the children from getting malaria while at the hospitals.

She also called on corporate organisations and philanthropists to help support the worthy course.

Third Dream Smile was founded in January 2016 and has done well so far and has plans to do more.

GNA