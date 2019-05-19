news, story, article

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA

Tema May 19, GNA - Theovision International has launched its 30th anniversary celebrations with a call on Christians to intensify the reading and appreciation of the Bible as a prerequisite for development in deprived communities.

The anniversary heralds thirty years of intense outreach program to extend the Bible to underdeveloped communities as well as meeting some of the basic humanitarian and social needs of the people of those communities.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday on the sidelines of the launch in Accra, the President of Theovision International, Reverend Theodore Asare, observed that one could only prosper when an inward transformation took place that would set him or her on the part of development.

Rev. Asare said the work of Theovision began with Bible listening programmes “because, if the heart of the people are not changed, no matter what you do, they cannot do anything. And so what we are doing is to use Bibles to transform the lives of people in the villages.”

He said currently, the organization had 2,689 Bible Listening Groups in various villages in Ghana adding that, “These are places running now. Some of the places, we have served them and have moved from there.”

Rev. Asare informed that Theovision had recorded the Bible in different languages, “So when we go to the village, we mobilize the people once a week in the evening and they listen to the Bible in their own language and then discuss what they read, and through that people give their lives to Christ and the transformation begins.”

The Cleric said spreading the word of God in the hinterlands, they realized that some of the villages were “in the middle of nowhere; no water, no electricity, nothing. So what we do is to raise funds, go to these areas, give them water, mobilize doctors and nurses and take them to the villages to screen them.”

The Guest Speaker for the occasion, Bishop James Saah of the Christain Action Faith Ministries, lamented the lack of development in certain sections of the Ghanaian community by saying, “In most places, our proclamation of Christianity does not match our walk, and that is the reason why a lot more people must hear the word with the expectation that the word would change our lives.

Bishop Saah insisted that deprivation would always be with mankind, “it’s just the application of resources to the right place, and therefore, policy makers and agenda setters must make sure they allocate funds to where it is most needed.”

Theovision International is a Not-For-Profit organization with the goal of transforming lives, mostly those of rural areas. The organization has over its 30 years of existence been the leading producer of Audio Bibles for 38 African countries in over 400 languages. In Ghana, the Audio Bible has been made available in 43 local languages.

Theovision is also involved in rural developmental projects within deprived communities to transform the lives of its residents, with some of the projects undertaking being water and Sanitation, Medical Outreach, Sustainable Farming practices for women, and oral Bible reading schools.

As part of the anniversary, Theovision would organize a health walk, medical campaign, homecoming of former staff, field trip with partners and donors and fete the about 2,500 inmates of the Ankaful Maximum Security Prisons.

GNA