Accra, Aug. 9, GNA - Mr David Asante-Apeatu, the Inspector-General of Police, has said the exercise of brute force, use of repressive and suppressive policing styles in the country are over.

He said the Police Administration, which was pursuing a transformation agenda, would rather deliver planned, democratic, protective and peaceful services up to the standard of international best practices.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the Police Service, under his leadership, was undergoing a robust transformation programme geared towards the realisation of a world class policing.

He, therefore, urged every police officer to have a full grip of the vision and mission of the Service and the transformation agenda in order to achieve the objectives.

Mr Asante-Apeatu, who is the Chairman of the Police Management Board, said this at the opening ceremony of the 47th Cadet Course at the Ghana Police Academy in Accra on Wednesday.

The six-month course, which started on July 31, and expected to end on February 3, 2018, comprised 130 police officers made up of 86 males and 44 females drawn across the country.

They would undergo training in Management Studies, Crime Prevention and Investigation, Operational Planning and Patrols, Service Enquiry, Criminal Procedures, Law of Evidence, and Anti-human Trafficking among other relevant courses that would expand their scope of knowledge for effective policing.

The IGP said he expected police officers to situate every decision into the vision of the Service, saying; “The time has come for us to deliver a policing service that best serves the interest of the citizens of this country and other jurisdiction that need our services. Our services must have the Ghanaian at heart”.

He noted that the transformational agenda and the training package were expected to produce officers with a transformed mindset ready to explore beyond the ordinary levels of enforcement.

“By the time you complete this programme, I have no doubt that a new bred of officers will have been turned out.

“I’m non-compromising on issues of discipline and our core values of integrity, respect for the law and professionalism.

He urged the officers to comply with the rules and regulations governing the course and the Service, adding; “The Police Service carries with it the values and norms of the organisation and if any of you show incompatibility at this stage, I promise that, that individual will be removed from the Academy”.

He said: “You cannot strive for excellence without discipline. We live in a civilised society and civility must reflect in all your actions”.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the personnel of the Youth Employment Agency, under the Community Protection Agenda, were expected to complement their efforts to extend their services to all towns and villages across the country.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Fosu-Ackaah, the Commandant of the Ghana Police Academy, said the training would enhance the command and managerial skills of the personnel, which would ultimately improve community safety and security.

He commended the Police Administration for the massive renovation carried out at the Administration Block and other structures at the school that would create a conducive environment for quality training.

The Ghana Police Academy, hitherto called the Police College, was established in 1959 to train senior police officers to provide quality policing comparable to best international standards.

