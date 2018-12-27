news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Dec 27, GNA - The Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) is calling on residents and business operators to hold on to the communal ideals of sharing love before, during and after the festive season.

Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, in a Christmas message, also wished them a prosperous and productive 2019

Mrs Amoako reminded residents that Christmas was a period of goodwill and a time to thank God for his blessing as we embrace all especially, the aged and the less privileged in society.

She therefore appealed to them to "let us show compassion and be each other's keepers during this festive and beyond."

She expressed her gratitude to stakeholders for their contributions towards the successes choked by the new Assembly noting that TWMA had witnessed some successes through the tremendous support of the Traditional Authorities, the media, the Assembly Members and, staff and heads of departments as well as the good people of the Municipality.

The MCE acknowledged the professionalism of the security services as according to her, they had reduced crime to the barest minimum in the area.

She gave the assurance the Municipal Security Council had put in measures to ensure effective patrolling and security provisions in the area during and after the season.

Mrs Amoako urged staff and Assembly Members to give off their best in 2019 to ensure the needed development is provided for the people, while calling on residents and business operators to pay their bills, rates and fees religiously to increase the Assembly's internally generated fund for development.

GNA