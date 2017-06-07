Tema, June 7,GNA - The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has openly expressed support for Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, new Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, and called on all residents to help him stir the affairs of Ghana’s pre-eminent maritime and industrial hub. Taking turns to advise and encourage him, elders of the council asked him to be humble, fair and firm in all his official dealings. T

Tema, June 7,GNA - The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) has openly expressed support for Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, new Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, and called on all residents to help him stir the affairs of Ghana’s pre-eminent maritime and industrial hub.

Taking turns to advise and encourage him, elders of the council asked him to be humble, fair and firm in all his official dealings.

They appealed to him to focus on upgrading deprived communities in the Metropolis and at the same time see to it that standards of development in relatively privileged zones are maintained.

Mr Annang-La had paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Tema, Dr. Nii Adjei Kraku II at his palace in Tema Newtown.

The Tema Mantse advised the MCE to immediately in place measures to solve the numerous sanitation problems in the Metropolis.

Mr.Felix Mensah Nii Annang-La, thanked TTC for their support and appealed to them to use their wisdom and prayers to guide him.

GNA