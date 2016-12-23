The traffic situation at the Tema motorway roundabout has been compounded due to the festive season.

By Rhema D. Bansah, GNA

Accra, 23 Dec, GNA - The traffic situation at the Tema motorway roundabout has been compounded due to the festive season.

Traders, workers, and the travelling public’s plight have been worsened by students from the second cycle institutions returning for the holidays.

Miss Eunice Dzandu, an employee at Energy Bank, Accra Branch in a dialogue with the GNA, said “I live at Michel Camp and I always leave the house between 3am-4am in order to dodge traffic at the roundabout, it has always worked for me, but as for this festive seasons, it has worsened”.

The situation is no different at the close of the day. Passengers coming from Accra at 5pm and beyond are likely to experience heavy traffic not only in Accra central but at the roundabout as well.

Speaking to the GNA, Miss Sandra Lotsu, an employee of Vivo Energy Ghana, said “it took me the whole day to get out of Accra on my way to Aflao last week Friday. Just when I thought the traffic was over, I was met with a heavy one at the Tema Motorway roundabout. It seems the festivities have provoked the traffic situation”.

Meanwhile, the motorway roundabout which is the converging point of the roads that lead to Aflao, the Ashaiman roundabout, the Tema motorway and the Tema Township has been noted for heavy traffic and people who travel on these roads spend a lot of time in traffic.

To alleviate this situation, the outgoing President John Dramani Mahama had cut a sword for the construction of an interchange at the roundabout and work had already begun before the elections.

