Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - Mr Moses Okpoti, a 34- year- old technician at Ghana ElectroMetre, became the proud winner of a brand new KIA Sportage car.

This was the grand prize in the Royal Aroma consumer loyalty promotion, which has run nationwide for the past three months.

Accompanied by his fiancé, Vida and friends, an elated Okpoti received keys to the GH₵ 100, 000.00 suburban 4X4 vehicle at a ceremony at the Rana Motors Showroom at Spintex in Accra.

Still overwhelmed with disbelief at his good fortune, Mr Okpoti said: “If this is a dream, please, nobody should wake me up!’

He said he had never bought a car in his life and did not even know how to drive one and marvelled at the fact that he had suddenly become the bona fide owner of the latest model of the KIA Sportage range.

As he put it, “just because I love rice and I bought a few bags for my family and friends”!

The Royal Aroma consumer loyalty promotion was launched in October 2016 to create excitement for consumers and show appreciation to the brand’s loyal customers during the festive season.

It gave every customer a chance of winning one or more of 100,000 instant gift items like aprons, ladles and kitchen napkins enclosed in the bags.

Officials of Royal Aroma say in order to widen public patronage of the promo and also make the product affordable to as many families as possible, the promotion has been running on the five kilo pack – the preferred purchase size for self-consumption as well as for gifting.

Apart from the instant gift items, other five kilo bags contained coupons which, over the past three months, gave away to customers, a wide range of high value household items, including fridges, television sets, microwaves and blenders, all of which were redeemed at the nearest Melcom Supermarket in any apart of the country.

But ultimate winning coupon in the promo offered a brand new KIA Sportage 4X4 vehicle.

Speaking to newsmen after collecting his car keys, an overjoyed Okpoti insisted he was simply destined by God to win the Car.

He said on Tuesday December 20, he bought five of the five Kilo pack of the Royal Aroma rice brand from the Yoomart Supermarket on Graphic Road to give away as gifts.

“The next day, as I had planned to do, I gave four bags away – one to my parents, one to my landlord, one to my aunt and one to my in-law. On Thursday December 22, I picked up the last bag (which contained the coupon for the grand prize) to give to this very helpful neighbour of mine, but she was not home so I took it back to my kitchen,” disclosed Okpoti.

He said, on the afternoon of Friday, December 23, he once again picked up the last bag and decided to open it up and cook some ‘rough jollof’ for himself as he was very hungry. As he dipped into the bag to fetch a handful, he felt the coupon and pulled it out.

“I immediately thought about the many fraudulent promos going on these days. But then I already knew about how lots of people have won TVs, Fridges, Home Theatres and other big things in the Royal Aroma promotion; to be honest, I was sure that I had won something.....but not a whole car!”

“But when I picked up my phone and called the number on the coupon, the voice on the other end told me that I had won myself the grand prize - a KIA 4X4 car!”

“The phone dropped from my hands immediately. I will always thank God for this,” said Okpoti, as he narrated his first reaction upon learning that he had won a car.

“I have lived on rice ever since I left my parents’ home years ago and I don’t know any rice brand other than Royal Aroma; but I never dreamt that this rice would reward me like this just for loving it. This is God in action indeed!”

Brand Manager for Royal Aroma Rice, Christiana Anim Asare, said she was happy about the level of public participation in the promotion.

“Royal Aroma is known for its long grains and mild fragrance, and it perfectly blends with all ingredients making everyday meals special. We are so delighted that so many of our cherished patrons have won for themselves wonderful prizes this festive season through our premium brand. This is our way of saying thank you for your patronage and loyalty.”

