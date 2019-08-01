news, story, article

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Grubi (O/R), Aug 01, GNA - Mr Maxwell Quophy Blogadzi, Deputy Oti Regional Minister, has inaugurated a six-unit teachers' quarters in the Grubi community in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

The GHC 290,000.00 facility, built by the Government is expected to improve quality teaching and learning by having teachers closer to the school environment.

Mr Blagodzi urged teachers in the community to view the teaching profession as a calling for grooming leaders and make positive impact on the younger population.

He said two boreholes would be drilled for the community soon and the road network from Borae junction through Chinderi to Grubi fixed and called for support from the people.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Barimah, Board Chairman, Volta River Authority Resettlement Trust Fund said he hoped the facility would be a pull-factor to bring more teachers to the community.

Osumanu Haruna, Chairman, Grubi Town Development Committee pleaded with government to extend electricity to the facility to make it more habitable.

He assured that the facility would be maintained to prolong its lifespan requesting for teaching and learning materials to aid the work of teachers.

Mr Haruna bemoaned the state of the health facility in the community and called for urgent attention to rehabilitate it.

