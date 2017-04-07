By Jerry Azanduna, GNA Pusiga (UE), April 7, GNA - About 200 teachers in the Pusiga District abandoned their classrooms on Thursday and went on a demonstration against the District Integrated Payroll Personal Data (IPPD) Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Titigeyire, for frustrating them with issues concerning their salaries. The teachers marched through the principal streets of Pusiga and presented petit

Pusiga (UE), April 7, GNA - About 200 teachers in the Pusiga District abandoned their classrooms on Thursday and went on a demonstration against the District Integrated Payroll Personal Data (IPPD) Coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Titigeyire, for frustrating them with issues concerning their salaries.

The teachers marched through the principal streets of Pusiga and presented petitions to the Chief of the area, District Coordinating Director and the District Director of Education.

Mr Imoro Mohammed, spokesperson for the teachers who read the petition, alleged that teachers who had been successfully upgraded from 2012 to 2015 had still not taken their arrears, unlike their colleagues in the other Districts such as Garu-Tempane, Bawku West, and Bawku Central.

He alleged that Mr Titigeyire made the teachers’ pay between GH¢ 30.00 to GH¢ 50.00 each to enable him work on their salary arrears, but nothing came out of it.

He said by the middle of 2016, salary arrears of teachers had become a nationwide issue and teachers in the District had to contribute GH¢ 40.00 each to enable the Coordinator send their IPPD forms to Accra for processing.

He said about 80 percent of teachers in the District had not received their salaries and arrears.

The 2013 and 2014 batch of 58 newly trained teachers paid GH¢ 30.00 each with all other teachers with promotion arrears also contributing GH¢ 40.00 each and yet no moneys have been received, he added.

Mr Mohammed alleged that anytime teachers had issues concerning salaries, the IPPD coordinator took advantage of it to make money for himself.

The petition stated that early this school term, the IPPD Coordinator invited newly trained teachers in the district for a meeting and teachers were again asked to pay GH¢ 30.00 each with a threat that in default one would not have his or her IPPD form processed but out of the 104 who paid the monies only 22 went through.

The petition pointed out that the amount generated from the present and previous issues related to teachers’ salaries showed that the IPPD officer was solely out to exploit and extort the vulnerable teachers.

In view of this the concerned teachers petitioned the District Directorate of Education to find out where the monies collected from them ended, and whether there were no office administrative grants to run the office.

The teachers demanded that the IPPD Coordinator be removed from office and all monies collected from the 173 newly trained teachers be refunded to them to avoid incurring their wrath.

Mr Cosmos Beyere Yeleduor, the District Director of Education declined to comment on the issue to the GNA, claiming that he was yet to study the petition.

