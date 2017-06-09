Amasaman (GAR), June 9, GNA – Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said the tarring of the 16.2 kilometre feeder roads in the municipality would begin in September. He said this would greatly help farmers and traders in the surrounding communities to evacuate farming produce to marketing centres. Mr Wilkinson said this in an interview with the

Amasaman (GAR), June 9, GNA – Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said the tarring of the 16.2 kilometre feeder roads in the municipality would begin in September.

He said this would greatly help farmers and traders in the surrounding communities to evacuate farming produce to marketing centres.

Mr Wilkinson said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during a tour of the municipality with assembly members, engineers and district planning officers.

Some of the communities the MCE visited include Manhean, Bokorbokor and Obeyeyie whose roads have developed extensive potholes making transportation of goods and services very difficult.

Mr Wilkinson appealed to residents to stop building structures on government demarcated roads and water ways to avoid demolition and urged them to approach the municipal assembly for proper documentation of all their properties.

GNA