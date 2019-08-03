news, story, article

Accra, Aug 2, GNA - Police on Friday night announced that it has retrieved some human remains from a cesspit tank in an uncompleted building previously occupied by Samuel Odeoutuk-Willis.

Odeoutuk-Willis is one of the accused persons standing trial for the kidnapping of the three Takoradi Missing Girls.

The bodies were uncovered in an operation by the Western Regional Command of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police Service at 1900 hours on Friday, as part of investigations into the case at kansaworodo, a suburb of Takoradi.

The remains would be sent to the forensic science laboratory of the Ghana Police Service for analysis and further investigation, Police said in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Juliana Oppong, the Head of the Public Relations outfit of the CID Headquarters in Accra, signed the statement.

Odeoutuk-Willis reportedly led the investigative team to the site located near the hostel of the Methodist Girls Senior High School.

The first victim, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21, was kidnapped at Kansaworodo on August 17, 2018; while the second victim, Ruth Love Quayson, 18, was kidnapped at the Butumegyabu Junction, popularly known as the BU Junction in Takoradi, on December 4, last year, with the third being Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie,15, a first-year student of the Sekondi College (SEKCO) who resided at West Fijai with her parents. She went missing at a location near the Nkroful Junction on December 4, last year.

A day after the third victim went missing, the police, through intensive investigations, arrested Oudoetuk-Wills, a 28-year-old Nigerian national, from his hideout on the outskirts of Kansaworodo.

The case has since gained national attention with mounting pressure on the Police to find the girls.

GNA