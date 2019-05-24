news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, May 24, GNA – The Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) has urged the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to develop the abandoned children`s park in the Sunyani township to serve its intended purpose.

The call was made in a press release jointly signed and issued by Mr. Atta Akoto Senior, President and Nana Akomea Sakyi, Secretary and copied the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani.

According to the release the situation had made the park a habitat for lunatics and that was scaring children away.

“Consequently the absence of the facility, which would have provided regulated recreation and games for children in the Municipality has pushed them to game centres which are unregulated”, it emphasised’.

The release expressed regret that “some children below 18 years are getting involved in sports betting, jackpot gambling, ‘ghetto’ gambling and other unregulated means of recreation”, hence, the need to develop the park to boost child development and the economy of Sunyani.

It said romours that a shopping mall was going to be built on the “forsaken facility” was true, and said the Association was ready to resist such attempt for the sake of the children and their education, particularly in Sunyani.

The release argued that the shopping mall project could be built without necessarily using the children’s park because “there are a lot of places and spaces to be considered for any project of such nature, which would certainly boost Sunyani’s progress”.

“We are for peace and progress of Sunyani and its environs and thus crave the support of all for a beautiful Sunyani”, it concluded.

GNA